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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Large scale narrow modular pavers surround an outdoor fountain at this residence. Unlike other producers, Stepstone develops its own molds.
Front steps
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419