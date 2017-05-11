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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
This private outdoor space would be otherwise unavailable within a hillside home.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
East Elevation Entry Detail
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.