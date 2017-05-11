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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
View South at Noon Time