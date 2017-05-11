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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/locations : field

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Field Design Photos and Ideas

Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.