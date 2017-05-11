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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A new saltwater pool and spa were added to the backyard. Part of the concrete hardscape was replaced with AstroTurf.
Outdoor Living
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!