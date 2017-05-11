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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

You should be sure your contractor is planning to pull the necessary permits, complete required paperwork, and schedule inspections that align with the project timeline.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Honnold & Rex Architectural Research House
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A pergola keeps swimmers cool on hot days.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
The patio is the prefect conector of the old and new architecture