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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
Guy (holding Pickles the cat) and Mark transformed the backyard, adding a pool and planting sycamore trees and native grasses. A custom dining table by Angel City Lumber is paired with vintage chairs from Amsterdam Modern.
The guesthouse was the first part of the project to be completed, and Mel lived there while the main house was under construction. From his buying the property in 2009 to Sarah completing a roof garden, the entire renovation took roughly 11 years. Around the pool, the lounge chairs are from Restoration Hardware in a Charcoal fabric, and the trailing vine overhead is a California table grape installed by Sarah’s studio. The competition around the Cornilleau 500M Outdoor Crossover ping pong table can be fierce.
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
“The intention of the landscape design was to create a tranquil refuge in a vibrant neighborhood for the family to entertain, play, and spend quality time together outdoors,” says the team at The Green Room Landscape Architecture. “The architecture produced multiple lines of sight that penetrate through the home, connecting the front and back yards with similar plant materials, creating a feeling that the house was planted in a scenic Sonoran meadow.”
The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
Aranza de Ariño and Claudio Sodi gave the architects at S-AR carte blanche to design they 850-square-foot beach retreat. The studio delivered an open structure that frames its natural surroundings.
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
This well-appointed home boasts cheerful, design-minded interiors. The backyard provides a seemingly endless list of activities: Guests can swim in the saltwater pool, play bocce on the at-home court, or follow the sun in the several seating areas.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
At night, recessed lights trace the structure along the overhang while the pool glows in the moonlight.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
Outside, Arizona sandstone runs along the facade. Deep overhangs and simple details define the midcentury character, all of which have been restored.
“When it’s a beautiful spring day, you can open up the living, kitchen, and dining rooms and have them become one,” Wright says, noting how these spaces combine with an expansive outdoor deck and pool area.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
The stunning midcentury home is sited around a pool—a 2005 addition that looks like it has always been there.
Poolside.
Warm summer nights by the pool.
Situated on a 4.2-acre lot, this three-bedroom cabin is the last remaining home for sale in the forested community of Hudson Woods.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Oregon timber used to form the concrete was recycled as fencing around the perimeter and will develop a silvery gray patina over time.
Lounge chairs from Blu Dot are arranged around the firepit near the pool.
Sprawling across 2,500 square feet, the dwelling is divided into two zones. The open living areas are housed on the west side, while more private quarters—including a master suite—are sited on the eastern part of the house.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
"The main living space’s long window wall was oriented to the east, largely turning its back on the harsh afternoon sun," explain the architects. "As the sun arcs in the southern sky, the detached forms cast interesting, ever-changing shadows on the ground plane throughout the day, transitioning into evening when the lights come on and the building becomes transparent, linking inside and out."
A new courtyard with a pool separates the existing structure from the new addition. The concrete retaining walls were finished with integrally tinted stucco.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
Austria–based natural pool pioneer BIOTOP has created natural swimming pools around the world for the past three decades. Pictured is one of their case studies: A spacious natural pool in a Vienna suburb with over 2,000 square feet of swimming space, floating lily pads, and stepping stones.
At the renovated Austin Motel, hospitality group Bunkhouse retained the kidney-shaped pool and added a new bar by Jack Sanders, while a new cocktail bar called Fine Foods serves frozen drinks, punches, beer, and wine.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
The house on Manursing Island includes a pool and a nearly two-acre garden.
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