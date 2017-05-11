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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
The outdoor dining space that extends from the living area of the primary residence is protected from mosquitoes with the use of screens in a timber frame. Large roof overhangs protect the interior from the sun.
Wood slat shading devices on the “outer wrapper” of the home help to modulate solar heat gain in the hot, often harsh, Texas climate.
The house exclusively uses water harvested from the roof and stored on-site in a 33,000-gallon cistern.
The kitchen and dining area features wraparound pocket sliding doors for easy indoor/outdoor living. The master bedroom's balcony receives extra privacy with the wood feature.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
"The design went through several changes to eventually get to the accepted design," says Wendy van Niekerk. "We were very intensely involved from the start of the design to the final design."
The home features expansive views of the open landscape, as well as enclosed courtyards that offer privacy and protection at night.
The slender timber columns supporting the "gallery"—an outdoor living space—are a subtle nod to the surrounding forest.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Visitors experience the beauty of the courtyard upon entry as they step atop large pavers leading up to the wood deck.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The site already had a pool when Anacapa Architecture began planning the design of the clubhouse. To merge the two structures more organically, the architects introduced stadium-like seating that descends from the clubhouse's second-floor deck down to the pool area.
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
The “leisure zone” of Sea Front Villa naturally frames the sea. An infinity pool embedded in the lawn further blurs the line between the house and its surroundings.
Austria–based natural pool pioneer BIOTOP has created natural swimming pools around the world for the past three decades. Pictured is one of their case studies: A spacious natural pool in a Vienna suburb with over 2,000 square feet of swimming space, floating lily pads, and stepping stones.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
A cement slab and wood deck offer space for meals and stargazing. Sam built the furniture himself.
The swanky mid-pool conversation pit was added by new owners during the renovation of a 1970s Brutalist villa in Sardinia, Italy.
The backyard features custom built-in teak seating, a fire pit, and an organic vegetable garden.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
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