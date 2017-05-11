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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
A perfectly groomed backyard lawn with a paver patio.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Perforated steel screens provide shading and privacy to the interior living spaces. The garden extends from the inner courtyard to the rear yard with open, connected spaces.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Looking toward the entrance from the residential wing of the house, which is built "like a bridge
Russell-Clarke tends a small garden.
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Even a small patio can have a monumental effect. A green wall in this kitchen patio also brings views to the higher parts of the slender town house, located in the West Village in New York. The counter and floor, clad in gray honed slate, and the teak-clad walls and bench complement the greenery.
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Windows open directly from the kitchen to the breezeway between the main building and the screened porch, making alfresco dining easy. When the sun shines on the breezeway, the family simply moves the table and chairs to the north patio.
Diane chose a metal cladding due to the risk of fire in the Ponderosa forest. As a result, the insurance costs for the cabin are very low compared to the neighboring cabins.
“I designed the pool as a form related to the house, but almost stepping down in scale,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Australia’s strict regulations around pools create challenges to achieve compliance. Here, we have used some timber battens and continuous bluestone paving to connect the pool to the entertaining area.” The garden is planted with drought-tolerant indigenous plants to support local wildlife.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
"Since I am local, I know the island very well," says Bellonias. "I was looking for years in case there was a property for sale in the particular area, below the monastery, which in my view is the best spot to enjoy the view of the caldera cliffs and the volcano. And finally after years of searching, I found it! I love it because it’s a place where you can experience the magic of Santorini, yet avoid the crowds."
The end of the pool now provides a much sleeker view. A studio also now tops the garage and provides additional living space which currently has a pool table handed down from Joey's father and is sure to be a hang out for the couple's boys as they grow up.
One of the owners steps out on the new terrace with one of the many household animals. “We have moved the chicken coop so we can enjoy their busy, chooky lives,” they explain.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
The three-story structure designed by BattersbyHowat Architects gets nearly wall-to-wall exposure to the south, and the terraces block sunlight when the sun is highest during the hottest months.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
Breaking up the concrete form is a pergola-like resting area. Wood-clad walls on either side read as columns supporting an architrave.
Multiple water features had been added to the property over the years, including a tiered fountain near the driveway that Steve and Jessy discarded. Later, Steve unearthed an original reflecting pool that had been covered up some 50 years earlier. The new owners were charmed by the little rectangular pond and choose to have it repaired with a new spout and tiles. “The funny thing is we spent all this time and effort to get rid of the fountain only to discover an original fountain buried by the entryway,” says Steve, who works as a realtor.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Outdoor spaces were an important feature for PPAA to include. Terraces were constructed on the roof of both the three-story 1925 home and the eight-story apartment tower.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Most beachfront houses treat the ocean as part of the visual landscape with panoramic views and wraparound balconies. Tom Lloyd-Butler’s beach house by Ernest Born, however, is deeply interior, and far more interested in its tranquil inner courtyard than anything beyond. One transparent addition later, the avid surfer has a new outlook. Aidlin Darling took pains during construction to preserve the cypress trees that give the Great Highway House so much of its charm.
With a fire pit, built-in barbecue, outdoor shower, as well as a picnic area, and hammocks, the backyard is an idyllic setting to enjoy the area's captivating sunsets and star-filled skies.
Designed to foster a profound connection to nature, the home includes multiple patios and balconies that extend the sense of enclosed floor area on all levels to the outdoors.
Like other Eichler homes, this 1964 model designed by Claude Oakland and Jones & Emmons opens to a spacious central atrium, which has been updated with concrete pads bordered by loose stones that house local succulents under the semi-enclosed space. Deep eaves allow for some shade, while a larger central portion remains open for trees and sunlight.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
Sliding glass doors connect the atrium to the home's living space.
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