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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
ONE@Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Garden and greenhouse
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Patio with gas firepit
Swimming pool at rear yard
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area