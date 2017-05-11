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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : slope

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The grand indoor/outdoor terrace—with its killer view—is the focal point of the upper level.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Cloaked House, as 3r Ernesto Pereira named it, blends into its hillside location.
Existing trees poke through the large patio.
View from Sunfish Lake
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.