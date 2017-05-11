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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/locations : side yard

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
6. "Am I the 'fixer-upper' type?" "The truth is that an additional $100,000 on your purchase price is only about $300 more in payments,” she says. “If you work long hours and don't have a handy bone in your body, you might be better off buying a more fixed-up home.” 7. "Who are all of the decision makers, and can they actually see the home?" "There are times when parents may be helping out children with their down payment," she says. “It's always better to have the parents in on the process as early as possible."
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Perforated metal walls protect the patio from the area’s intense winds.
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
Windows open directly from the kitchen to the breezeway between the main building and the screened porch, making alfresco dining easy. When the sun shines on the breezeway, the family simply moves the table and chairs to the north patio.
Diane chose a metal cladding due to the risk of fire in the Ponderosa forest. As a result, the insurance costs for the cabin are very low compared to the neighboring cabins.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
It took less than five months for architect David Hovey Jr. to build this prefab home in Arizona's Paradise Valley, a rectangular pavilion with a shell of laminated glass, a perforated Cor-Ten steel roof, and an indoor courtyard where Hovey Jr.'s family take dips in the Olympic-size swimming pool. Polished concrete floors, Nakashima furniture, and a large black walnut bar are all found indoors.
designed by Estúdio Minke
A veranda connects the corner between two of the three pavilions. According to Fisher's website, the interior courtyard was designed to "protect the residents from harsh wind and sun while providing an alternative view of landscape, which is contemplative, serene, and quiet."
Christoph Kaiser, principal at Kaiserworks, reimagined a 1955 grain silo as a 340-square-foot home in Phoenix, Arizona. The corrugated, steel-clad house is 18 feet in diameter and features a 26-foot-high ceiling and a 17-foot operable slot window that fames views of the city. While the exterior displays a wonderfully industrial aesthetic, the interior is surprisingly cozy. "I wanted a warm interior, almost if you designed Wurlitzer to tend to all human needs and then slid it into one cylinder," says Kaiser, who employed built-in furniture, a spiral staircase, and a mezzanine bedroom with an in-wall projector for the ideal movie-watching experience.
Courtyard
Courtyard- Social area
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The large overhang creates an outdoor porch that becomes an extension of the living spaces.
Sprawling across 2,500 square feet, the dwelling is divided into two zones. The open living areas are housed on the west side, while more private quarters—including a master suite—are sited on the eastern part of the house.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Located in Queensland, Australia, the residence was created by Sarah Waller Design, an architectural studio that’s based in the Queensland suburb of Doonan. The glass pavilion–style home was designed for Sarah Waller and her family and sits on top of a polished concrete slab. Inspired by the midcentury era, it looks out to the Noosa Valley golf course.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
The north- and south-facing walls of the home are mostly glass, which provide views of the surrounding mountains.
The heavy stucco walls provide shade, and they also help separate the more private areas of the home from the public ones.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The Stepstone pavers tie the home's outdoor spaces in with its indoor spaces, creating a seamless living area for the family to enjoy.
ONE@Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan
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