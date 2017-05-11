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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowners outfitted the patio with a banquette as well as a beer fridge and bar for parties.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A simple, hardscaped back patio is the site of many summer parties. The steps lead down to the firepit, where one feels increasingly embraced by the forest.
Another side of the home opens up onto a large lawn.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Residents Jorge Browne with his daughter in the communal courtyard that runs along the front of the structure.
The courtyard off the kitchen is an extension of the living space and a popular spot for morning coffee.
Even a small patio can have a monumental effect. A green wall in this kitchen patio also brings views to the higher parts of the slender town house, located in the West Village in New York. The counter and floor, clad in gray honed slate, and the teak-clad walls and bench complement the greenery.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
The almost 7,500-square-foot lot features a large in-ground swimming pool and a concrete patio. A separate pool house is adjacent to the main home.
Named after the road it rests on, Carla House glows gorgeously at dusk.
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The small outdoor sitting area just outside the den features a striking brise soleil.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Hammocks stretch across the side patio.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Lounge chairs are perched along the edge of an emerald-green saltwater pool.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The home opens to the central atrium—perfectly designed for enjoying indoor/outdoor living
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
The roof is sheathed in asphalt shingles and is complemented by charred timber siding.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The rooftop lounge overlooks the town square, cathedral, and Sierra Laguna Mountains, and is often used for unplugged concerts. The site's zoning allows for two additional floors, making future development of residential apartments or penthouses possible.
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