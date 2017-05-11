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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A complex, angled structure shades and protects the main outdoor living space.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Mint's elevated location offers stellar sunset viewing.
South terrace
South / West view