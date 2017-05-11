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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The Pool House seen at night.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
Drought-tolerant landscaping beautifies the backyard. The home's rear elevation features impressive spans of glass; original in appearance, but upgraded for energy efficiency.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Outdoor Living
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower