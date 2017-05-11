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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/locations : back yard

Outdoor Woodland Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The rear of the home is built into the surrounding hillside.
The lounges on the patio are from Skargaarden.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath cabin in Nova Scotia serves as a vacation getaway for a couple.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
Other areas of the extensive property include shaded picnic areas overlooking the undulating hills of grassland surrounding the property.
The curves of the deck follow the contour of the land.
On a recent phone call, the firm caught up with the homeowner while she was opening a bottle of champagne. “What are you celebrating?” Campos remembers asking her. “She said, ‘Every few months I buy a bottle of champagne, and I open it up, and I celebrate that I live in this house.’”
Joel Loblaw, a landscape designer, created "a series of outdoor rooms," including an alfresco kitchen that is sheltered beneath a cedar trellis. The Butterfly chairs are from Fresh Home and Garden in Toronto.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Kranbuehl landscaped the previously forested backyard with a “grass terrace” and masonry walls, so that the exterior felt of a piece with the interiors. Trees and hedges still stand on the perimeter to create natural screening from the neighbors.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
A terrace that looks out to tree and lake views.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
The interior of the Wave House is spacious and open, taking in the beauty of Lake Saimaa and its changing seasons.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
It was important to the couple that the home’s deck be an extension of the living level, neither above nor below it. Sitting on ground level, the spacious deck offers fluid access to the surrounding wooded landscapes, while simultaneously inviting nature in.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
A glazed doorway in the master bedroom hallway opens up to a secluded sitting area that is perfect for soaking up the morning sun.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
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