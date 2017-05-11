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All Photos/outdoor/locations : front yard/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Front Yard Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

By extending the deck out to meet the roofline of the floor below, the architects were able to create a perch for seeing up and down the beach easily. “All of the railings are marine-grade stainless,” says Levy, which helps withstand the corrosive effect of the salt and sand, as well as the stucco exterior and fiberglass Marvin Modern windows on the front façade.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The exterior of the home features corrugated metal, wood siding, and weathered steel panels. A V-shaped column helps hold up the front porch.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
One of his main goals was to respect the original structure of the building and renovate it in a sustainable way with eco-friendly, recyclable materials.
living into landscapes.....
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Site Entry
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The 2,466 square foot, two-level home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Glass Facade
East Elevation Entry Detail
South facade with minimal openings and recesses
Built with thick stone walls that create two horizontal planes in between the forest, the house has a roof made of glass and steel.
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Creueta House-Main facade.
Entry porch
The Conine family engineered the stainless-steel chain-mail mesh curtain system themselves using bedsheets to mock up the design. In the final version, a sunscreen with grommets from Whiting & Davis blocks the blazing sun while standing up to the strong winds of the Jackson Hole valley.
The four separate modules, made primarily from timber, took 26 weeks to construct. To offset the amount of wood used in construction, Archiblox plants 100 trees for each home it builds.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
The east-facing facade opens to an outdoor deck, which is furnished with lounge chairs by Loll Designs.
From there, a private walkway runs to the shore.
Exterior-VILLA CP
South / West view
From the interior of the courtyard the blue Uintah Mountains can be seen sprawling along the horizon.
Existing front facade
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell
Front outdoor area
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk
Morning vista