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All Photos/outdoor/locations : desert/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Desert Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
A perforated, corrugated metal patio cover provides a transition between the bright desert sun, and the shaded interior of the house
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
The Vagabond Trailer at El Cosmico features a pink exterior and restored, marine-varnished birch interiors.
"The underside of the canopy inside and outside is a black theatrical fabric scrim that creates a continuous feeling of deep, soft shade, while subtly screening the conventional, gang-nail, wood-truss roof structure and black-fabric-faced R-38 sound/thermal batt insulation above," notes the firm.
The natural palette and integration of outdoor living rooms blend the house into the desert landscape. In addition to rammed earth, integral color-synthetic stucco was used for the exterior walls.
Entry Court
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The tiny patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the desert air and the starry sky.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Qn the opposite end of the covered patio the Smirkes built two long benches that overlook the open desert. The canvas is a flag they had made by Lindsay Smith of Makers Workshop that says, “Joshua Tree Est. 1957” the year the original cabin was constructed.
A lounging deck and firepit off the principle bedroom.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Large canopies shade the retreat’s southern elevations, rendering the interior and ipe wood patio comfortable in the Texas heat.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
coastal midcentury modern // entry + drought-tolerant landscaping
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community