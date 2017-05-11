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All Photos/outdoor/locations : back yard/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Back Yard Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
Studio Bracket Architects amplified the home’s International Style by adding more glass paneling, extending the flat room, and refining the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
An iron swing gate leads to the in-ground pool in the backyard.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
Pool and garden
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
The poolside bar and eating area.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
All doors open up to the central courtyard of this single-story home.
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
Featuring a gym/pool house and gorgeous grassy lawns, the spectacular estate also includes not one, but two ocean-view pools.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
"A long search for an appropriate emotion for the water body ended in the commissioning of a life-size sculpture of a pensive monk in Beslana stone, gingerly poised on the water’s surface as if levitating," say the architects.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
The south side of the house opens up to an outdoor patio lined with Portuguese calçada paving.
Inside and out, the home displays a rich mix of natural materials. A stairway cantilevers from the fieldstone wall and leads to the pool.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
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