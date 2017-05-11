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All Photos/office/room type : study/floors : rug

Office Study Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
According to agent Cee Scott Brown, the couple developed a "Survival Style
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
Bobby Berk, host of Netflix's Queer Eye, has been working from nearly every room in his house.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
A key pandemic-inspired addition, a gracious home office, was incorporated into the second bedroom, allowing this wing of the home to be activated as a workspace when not being utilized as a guest suite.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
The home office is a showcase for an electric blue Warren Platener lounge chair from Hive Modern, paired with a vintage Vladimir Kagan Serpentine Cloud sofa. The painting is by Michelle Betancourt.
After the renovation, the children's rooms were moved to the upper level of the home and what had been the nursery was transformed into a lovely home office.
The library and home office space were painted a bold shade of black. The red leather Golfo dei Poeti lounge chair is by Matteo Grassi.
The clients' request for a more flexible space that could accommodate guests and a home office was met by removing the wall and building closets in each corner. The original space featured a sloped ceiling, which was preserved, while two custom day beds make room for a centered desk and chair.
The ceilings in the living areas are covered with red cedar.
For this remodel in San Francisco, Mary Maydan chose Olivari hardware for a privacy handle on the door between the office/living space and the bedroom. A Ligne Roset chair and shelving unit by B&B Italia are illuminated by an Eden Lighting up-lamp and Koncept Lighting desk lamp.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
Walk Street House by Ras-A Studio
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
Office
The spacious, light-filled home office can easily be converted into another bedroom.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
A sunny room at the back of the residence serves as Finlayson's home office.
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
A sun-filled, contemporary office is also located on the home's middle floor.
A chic, light-filled office is located on the upper level.
This bedroom (currently configured as a home office) has direct access to the terrace.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
A cozy home office is brightened by a skylight.
Sprawling across 22,000 square feet, the vast Bond Station House showcases 25’ ceilings in the main lounge and features an array of custom built meeting areas and communal spaces. Gorgeous natural light pours in throughout from the wraparound penthouse terraces.
Acclaimed for their five uniquely designed co-working spaces across Manhattan and Brooklyn, Bond Collective has recently opened the doors to their first location outside of New York City. Located on the top floor of one of Philadelphia’s most historic landmark buildings, Bond Station House is conveniently located in the heart of center city.
In the lounge area, the Clyde leather sofa from Blu Dot is joined by a Wayfair magazine rack and Saarinen side table.
The third floor features an open, loft-like studio space with a full bath and plenty of storage.
This is the “hobby” room.
Many buyers in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club are downsizing from larger properties in the area. "It's easier living instead of taking care of a big house," says realtor Paul Kaplan. "You can lock, leave, and travel. There's no landscaping maintenance, and you can clean the house in less than 30 minutes."
The home office overlooks the pool.
“The first floor has a separate home office were we flipped the exterior color palette by painting the walls black and the windows white,” says Hawthorn Builders.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
The fourth bedroom makes a perfect home office.
On the lower level, a three-sided fireplace doubles as a room divider that separates the media room from an office space.
"We repainted this in Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore and Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball by carefully marking a line and switching out the color combos," Claude says. "We loved the funky aesthetic this gave the room, while adding a pop of classic color."
The raised floors in the main working areas are constructed of white-painted plywood, while the entry features natural coco mat flooring.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
A cozy office space boasts a corner fireplace. This dramatic look is great inspiration if you're looking for home office ideas for him in the more traditional sense, featuring dark leather and warm tones.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
In Mathesius’s office on the third floor, an antique armchair, a rug, and a bookshelf made from salvaged wood create a cozy, sun-filled reading nook.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
A wooden sideboard echoes the pattern found in the parquet flooring.
The study features vintage teak furniture and cozy leather couches.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The lower spaces of the house give onto the meadow and its private world, while the upper spaces open to the long views across Chilmark’s fields, ponds, and the Atlantic.
The hunting blind is a small and square room, furnished with a cowhide rug, two guest chairs, and a hunting bar.
Upstairs, the third bedroom is currently configured as a cozy study—complete with a wood-burning fireplace.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
One of the four bedrooms in use as an office. This bedroom looks toward the atrium.
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