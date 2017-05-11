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All Photos/office/room type : study/floors : concrete

Office Study Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The guest suite features a custom steel-and-Douglas fir window system facing the courtyard. The 180-square-foot space has its own bathroom and entrance, allowing it to function as a guest suite, mother-in-law space, or detached office.
"Our office is at the edge of our bedroom," says the architect. "It feels like it is part of our room, but with enough privacy and distance."
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
Here are eight ways to turn your space into a warm, welcoming oasis that helps you get your work done while reflecting your personal style.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
Views of neighboring trees fill the office, where the color green also manifests in a vintage Hans Wegner armchair and ottoman.
The living area and the office are arranged on split levels, adding an open, convivial quality to the home. A small staircase is incorporated into the desk and accesses the living area.
A window in the office purposefully frames a large cactus, inviting the Sonoran desert landscape into the home.
A homework area in the living wing offers a dedicated space for the two children to do schoolwork. The junction between the steel, concrete, and timber is representative of the interior palette.
The Bracy Cottage — Office Alcove
The garage interior was completely redone with a new concrete floor, glass doors, and practical storage.
Clever joinery units throughout the home are strategically located to avoid unnecessary clutter. The long study on the ground floor—which runs in front of the children’s bedrooms—has plenty of desk space for all four children to do homework and study.
The study on the first floor is in the more private principal bedroom wing of the home. Like the rest of the rooms, it features bespoke American oak timber joinery.
At the corner with the desk, the building is angled in two planes. The desktop is made from slightly burned Douglas fir.
“My grandfather, George Fasullo, was an architect who died before I was born,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “My mom used both of our drawings as wallpaper in the secondary living space.” During the lockdown, Bollom formed an extended bubble with his parents, and he and his wife, also an architect, used the space as an office.
When folded up, the built-in desk spans the width of the office.
The front door of the home opens to an office, where a built in desk folds down to save space when not in use. The room features concrete floors and plywood walls.
A timber screen divides the library/study within the living space. It can be opened up to make a direct connection, or left closed for a layer of privacy. This was a key element of the scheme, as it creates a direct line of view through the living spaces from the sunken courtyard to the water.
The pink desk nook references the cherry blossoms that bloom in Japan every spring.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The office, master bedroom, and en suite bathroom are built out with tulip tree wood.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
The home office of 19th St. Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects peeks into the lush side yard.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
A small office is located back on the ground level next to the kitchen. A sliding glass door leads back out to the main entrance and courtyard.
An office space is located in a second pavilion. Similar to the other areas, a sliding door opens the room to a private patio, while the sloping roofline rises up to meet clerestory windows that drench the space in natural light.
A LC4 Chaise by Le Corbusier sits in the study, where wrestling mats cover the polished concrete floors.
The study has a Nakashima table, MR chairs by Knoll and a Robert Rauschenberg print.
Furniture and art were sourced from family and artist friends, with a mix of high and low, old and new. Artists that contributed to the project include wood sculptor Vince Skelly, ceramicist Sarah van Raden of Notary Ceramics, and furniture builder Nick Tretiak.
The millwork from the living/dining area and kitchen is carried up into the office, creating plenty of storage space, as well as spots for Bjorndahl and Keeton to display their trinkets from their travels, such as an ombre painting they picked up in Marfa. Francis says they “also wanted to incorporate other natural materials, such as the Texas Limestone used for the desk.”
The airy yet enclosed home office provides a quiet setting to get work done.
NeueHouse Bradbury will provide private high-end cultural events for its members.
The original wood doors from the front facade were relocated to the interior, where they function as sliding doors.
A new built-in bench is now tucked into the corner.
An upstairs reading nook behind sliding doors offers quiet and solitude in the open plan.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
The fourth bedroom makes a perfect home office.
Large, black-framed windows maintain the original character of the building while drawing in natural lighting. A custom built-in ledge and banquette provide alternative working seating in a collaborative environment.
The wood slats suspended from the ceiling draw warmth into the room while improving acoustics in the open space.
The lower level also holds meeting rooms. Glazed openings allow the open concept to extend onto the lower level.
The office spaces are set up for flexibility. Custom-made desks include hidden troughs for wire management and accessibility.
The kitchen space is open to the community after hours for special events.
A recess in the floor-to-ceiling cabinetry provides a small working space.
Home Studio conected to Patio
The office niche features a desk from Joybird and a citrus-colored metal wall shelf by New Made LA.
One of the home's four bedrooms can easily serve as an office space.
A sunlit workspace.
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