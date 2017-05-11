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All Photos/office/furniture : chair/floors : ceramic tile

Office Chair Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The view from the living room into the common areas, with the living room and the study area divided by a brick screen.
Tucked in a recessed space is the studio, opposite the kitchen. A bespoke desk provides just the right amount of work space. Shelves are cut in a circular shape to allow a pendant lamp to hang through them. A porthole window brings a dash of natural light into the space.
Additional square footage provided by an on-site shipping container in Austin, Texas, holds an home office design layout. This beautifully designed shipping container home office features track lighting, wall sconces, a full-height cabinet to hang clothes, and a mini split air conditioner. The floors are a mix of engineered wood and hand-painted tile from Clay Imports. From inside the container, you can see through to the front of the house.
A sunroom with its own ipe deck connects the dining room/kitchen to the garage.
The new study lounge features ceramic tile flooring from Ann Sacks along with a custom plywood desk with a Formica top, Eames desk chairs, and an ottoman from Blue Dot.
Rand added significant square footage for a studio and office at the back corner of the original design. This area features expansive views of the landscaped garden.
A major selling point for graphic design aficionados is Rand’s former studio and office, which are tucked at the rear of the home.