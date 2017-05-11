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All Photos/office/floors : plywood/furniture : desk

Office Plywood Floors Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
The new mezzanine’s envelope responds to the climate in Quebec. It’s designed to offer the highest thermal insulation performance to effectively reduce heat loss during the wintertime.
The floors, walls, and ceiling of the mezzanine are all clad in clear-coated fir plywood panels. To respect Montreal city bylaws, the mezzanine was limited to 40% of the area of the level below.
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.
The materials palette that I chose is light in color with a few splashes of color. This lightness holds the space open and gives it a contemporary feel.
The workshop in the bunkhouse.
Every surface is clad in a high-quality birch plywood.