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All Photos/office/floors : light hardwood/floors : medium hardwood

Office Light Hardwood Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.