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All Photos/office/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : bookcase

Office Ceramic Tile Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
Home office.
Freestanding shelving by Miralles holds yet more tomes from the family’s prodigious collection. Irregularly placed tilework on the floor follows the trajectory of the sun’s rays as it travels across the room.