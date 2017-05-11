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All Photos/office/floors : carpet/room type : study

Office Carpet Floors Study Design Photos and Ideas

The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
The home's extensive wood paneling continues into a small office next to the kitchen. This space also provides access to the side terrace.
A spacious home office, which can easily be converted depending on the buyer's needs, offers direct access to the outdoors. Large, angled windows invite plenty of light inside.
The master bedroom has a small study, outfitted with a wood countertop that matches the wood window and frame.
A large home office with an abundance of storage is located on the second level.
This bedroom makes a sweet home office.
The upper level holds two bathrooms and a study/guest room with access to a large, private roof terrace.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The space is flooded with natural light, and it seamlessly connects to the central atrium.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.
The light-filled den is furnished with a Jonathan Adler sofa and chair, a Dwell Studio chair, a vintage 1stdibs coffee table, and Stark Carpet carpeting.
Phone booths provide private spaces for phone calls or focus work.
Tiny homes and shipping containers have inspired many homeowners to seek out home office ideas for small spaces, like the one pictured here. A clever loft makes the perfect home office space without overcrowding this diminutive abode by New Zealand–based company, Build Tiny.
The second-floor mezzanine of this renovated home by Mowery Marsh Architects now hosts a spacious home office that looks out onto the roof terrace. A design departure from the photo above, this bright, airy space is full of home office ideas for her. It's feminine-chic with just-right touches of gold and natural materials.
When it comes to home office design, IKEA is a great place to look for functional pieces like desks and lamps. Find items similar to this simple yet modern, handmade desk that rests in an alcove the homeowners have made into a small home office.
A Japanese-style legless chair in the home office space.
A cozy, carpeted, lofted office is one of the highlights of this tiny home.
A private study area connects to the bedroom.
The third bedroom is currently configured as office space.
A study/media room adjacent to the kitchen.
The upper level includes an open study area, as well as a private master bedroom.
The master bedroom and a study are located on the upper floor.
Baltic birch plywood is installed on the walls of the Mono, eliminating the need for baseboards and trim. The team wanted to make the structures as efficient as possible so that they would leave small environmental footprints.
Study Desk
A peek at the study room that houses a clerestory window.
The architect's former home holds his office space.
Study Window