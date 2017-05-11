Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/lighting : wall

Living Room Recessed Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
MKCA mixed custom, contemporary furnishings with vintage pieces. The Vuelta sofa by Jaime Hayon is custom-upholstered in high-performance Holland and Sherry velvet. The vintage saddle-leather-and-stainless-steel lounge chairs are by Pierre Thielen, and wood flooring by Weitzer Parkett is used throughout.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
A spiral stair at the center of the living space leads downstairs to the lower "basement" level. The small spiral stair was the only solution for code-compliant vertical circulation in a house with such a small footprint. The alternative would have involved building a "saddlebag" onto the side of the house to create a traditional stair run, which would have exceeded the budget.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
Front entry and living area.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
Some of the living room walls were painted with a gray lime wash by Portola Paints, while other walls were finished with Nebulous White by Sherwin Williams. The pink, wall-mounted light is from Anthropologie.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
The house has a library with a glazed wall.
Radiant floor heating, a high-efficiency boiler, a heat recovery ventilator, and a convection wood stove work to conserve energy.
Front area with kids and dog
The floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the stone terrace and provide a strong connection with the outdoors.
Clerestory windows line the top edge of the room.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
The Great Room is stylishly fitted out with a Holly Hunt coffee table, Stefan Heiliger "De Sede" chairs, Thayer Coggin Lloyd sofas, a Robert James Nantucket Occasional Table, and sconces by Lianne Gold for Ralph Pucci.
The massive, thermally broken steel windows were installed by crane.
The Great Room is anchored by a large granite fireplace crafted by James Hamblin, using locally quarried granite veneer.
The open-plan living areas feature rift sawn white-oak floors, teak ceilings, and plaster walls that provide a soft contrast to the hard steel-beams and lines.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
The main floor has an open living, dining, and kitchen area with unobstructed views since support beams were unnecessary for the domed structure. The floors are concrete with a decorative finish.
A cozy family room has been created off the kitchen, and includes a custom built-in breakfast nook and sofa.
"One great thing about tiny homes is that you can do all the details," explains Latimer.
"Cornelia is a real rock star," says Latimer of his client-turned-friend. "She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met."
A large picture window sits above Funke's writing desk. The desk was brand new, and Latimer had to put it through a few processes to achieve a certain patina.
Every detail was customized specifically to meet Funke's requirements, including the custom paint and stain. The reclaimed hardwood floors are a mix of woods, and all the interior siding is maple.
A bright formal dining room has French doors leading out to the manicured front yard.
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
A Victorian-style church in London was converted by Gianna Camilotti Interiors into a modern home while keeping its historic charm. The outside may remain a traditional red brick, but the interior features white walls and floors, along with arched windows and wooden beams.
Livingroom
Living Area of Phoenix House
12