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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Recessed Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The walls and ceilings are painted white to match the exterior and the snowy landscape. The living room sofa is from Élément de Base, and the wood-burning stove is a Jøtul F 105.
The retaining wall of the pool "mutates" into a long concrete bench that is used for seating.
Windows encapsulate the circular structure and in the evening light pours outward into the forest, illuminating the surrounding trees.
After: Spacious Living Room
Gray wood-look porcelain tile features throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The duo reupholstered the couch, which came with the existing home.
New full-height glass doors blur the boundaries between the interior and the outdoors.
After Mike and Lauren's efforts, the house looks almost unrecognizable. Note the cutouts in the floor of the loft above that provide air circulation to the entire home, and how the once-exposed truss is now hidden.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The main living areas of the 2000-square-foot home flow into one another and take advantage of the sea views. The deep frame around the doors to the pool modulates sunlight and privacy. The couch is from B & B Italia.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
Living Room
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Sliding pocket doors by NuVista create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.
Living Room