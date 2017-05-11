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All Photos/living/lighting : recessed/fireplace : hanging

Living Room Recessed Lighting Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The open-plan living area features a hanging fireplace. The space wraps around a central core containing the new oak staircase, bathroom, and storage.
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
A hanging orb fireplace and an insert of warm wood flooring help define the living room within the open floor plan.
The only new furniture items were a pair of couches that a were a gift from O’Reilly’s grandmother when they moved in.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Full-height glazing and continuous material use allow spaces to flow freely from one to the other, and from inside to outside.
The suspended fireplace anchors a cozy seating area.
Living area
living room - looking toward kitchen