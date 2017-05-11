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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : slate

Living Room Sofa Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
Blouin and Dupont kept the river rock surrounding the fireplace despite its loud texture "because the smoothness, or overall materiality of the house, gives a sense of balance to the living room," says Blouin.
A fluid living space for cooking, eating, and relaxing is now the heartbeat of this 1960s secondary home northwest of Montréal.
The windows are by Albertini—and “Albertini's grandson himself came to look at them,” Faulkner says. The living room has a Stem Floor arching lamp, a Catellani & Smith lamp, the owner’s coffee table, and colorful artwork.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
A band of clerestory windows runs along the south side of the garden room. Sliding glass doors separate the space from a formal dining area.
The star of the home is a two-story garden room. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ushers sunlight into the voluminous space, from which several other living areas branch off.
Downstairs in the guest quarters, a Murphy bed provides another sleeping spot, and a casual TV room is outfitted with a rustic-yet-modern aesthetic.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
The Great Home flows seamlessly from the living and dining area to the family room at the far wall.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Fallingwater, main floor living area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Large windows offer expansive views of the Malibu hillside.
Large sliding glass doors suspend the living room within the landscape for family gatherings or larger events.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
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The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
This home in the snowy forests of Eastern Quebec, a centralized fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
"Everything here is long and narrow. You can't escape that. I think it was clear right away that we were going to go with this linearity," says Sawatzky.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Living room addition with new roof and windows