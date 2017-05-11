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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Media Cabinet Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
Main living space
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
Living Room
The Genesis GV80 sits in the glass-encased carport, which speaks to the importance of automobile culture in Neutra’s time. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
This innovative residential addition by Best Practice Architecture was built to give an aging family member a safe, well-designed, and private dwelling. In addition to meeting the immediate needs of the family, the space also needed to accommodate future use as a rental unit, studio, or office. Converting an existing garage was the perfect solution. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight, while exposed rafters create a loft-like atmosphere. A short walk through the entryway reveals the bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. A lofted space above the bathroom can be used as storage, an office, or sleeping quarters. It also opens to a private back deck. All of these details come together to create an inviting, open-concept accommodation, making the relatively small footprint of this granny pad feel much larger than it really is.
“Often the boys use the shipping containers in ways we hadn’t even imagined—like bravely climbing on top of the containers and jumping onto the big bean bags below,” says architect Paul Michael Davis. “It’s probably not advisable—a shipping container isn’t a jungle gym—but it’s thrilling to see a space used in ways you never expected!”
On the second level, the design team arranged a living area that opens to a balcony and deck area. The built-in wall storage is crafted from oak.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
The home has large warehouse windows that flood the space with light, ideal for their array of plants and also providing an airy palette for their art collection. On either side of a Samsung Frame TV are Riso prints by Jeffrey Cheung. Just below is an assortment of ceramics including a piece by Tyler’s sister. A Case Study Modernica Planter adds a touch of greenery.
Ample storage is built into every corner of the home, from the stair treads to the kitchen bench. Since the client moved into the home, a ceiling fan and portable heater have been sufficient on both the warmest and coldest days. The smart energy monitoring system, Smappee, shows a consistent ambient temperature within the house of 20°C.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The family room on the second level.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The team removed the dropped ceiling and attic above to expose the tongue-and-groove paneling and the supports at the roof. A Swan Chair by Fritz Hansen sits with the client’s sofa and USM media cabinet.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
Solid timber windows add warmth to every room. The solid timber flooring in the living/dining area provides additional character.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
A globe-like pendant suspends from the stepped Douglas Fir ceiling in the living room.
The structural slab on the ground floor has simply been polished as a cost effective, practical, and durable flooring solution, especially to the sand and salt.
A bespoke timber joinery unit serves as a semi-partition between the kitchen and the living space, giving a sense of separation without disconnection. Dramatic patterns of light and shadow from the sculptural skylight play over the space.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
The carpeting was removed to reveal the concrete slab underneath, which was finished with epoxy paint. “That room just beckoned to be an entertainer’s paradise,” says Wei.
In the living area, sofas and a chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina join a floor lamp by Michele de Lucchi for Artemide.
The ground floor features Douglas fir flooring. The living room at the front of the house is separated from the entrance hallway by a black steel-framed glazed partition.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
McCrae House 1
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