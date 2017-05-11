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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/fireplace : hanging

Living Room End Tables Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
The view of the lake from the living area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
A structural steel wall in the living area doubles as a built-in bookcase. The side chairs, floor lamps, and dining chairs were salvaged from the Hotel Crillón in Lima. The daybed and coffee table were designed by Maria Eugenia Alvarez-Calderón, who helped Irzio and Lisette with the interiors. The fireplace is from Fireorb and, as throughout, the floor is poured white acrylic by Química Suiza.