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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/lighting : table

Living Room Bench Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
The previous lean-to addition was kept, and the asbestos was carefully removed. “The original walls are smooth plaster with detail above the picture rail datum, in the cornices, and on the ceilings. The new work references this but flips it,” says Bokey-Grant. “The walls have a subtle texture up to a datum, and the smooth ‘hat’ above helps the spaces feel taller than they are.”
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
"The first time we flipped a switch and a light came on, Molly and I marveled. It was mind-blowing,
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The penthouse guest suite features breathtaking views and minimal furnishings.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. The massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The minimalist living room includes built-in seating.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family.
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
Interior House
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
The view from the kitchen.
The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders create seamless indoor/outdoor connection.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
The L-shaped house has two perpendicular wings: one that contains the common areas, and another that contains the bedrooms.
living area
living area
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
round room
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
Much of Zee's furniture is made by herself with Katie Gong including her coffee table, dining table, and large bench. The pendant lamps are by Sam Lee with a Saffron and Poe chair in the corner and Kudd Krig Home tapestry behind. The neon art on the wall is by Meryl Pataky, and the ceramic knots are by MQuan Studio.
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Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1955, the Louis Penfield House is a 1,730-square-foot, residence in Lake County, Ohio, that has details like ribbon windows, “goutenjou” coffered ceilings, and a floating wooden staircase inspired by Japanese minimalism.
The starbust cedar wall was constructed by local carpenter Nathan Mcconnell.
The studio's original wooden beams were left intact.
The home features terrazzo flooring throughout.
Living Room
The mezzanine level
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
The extended clan, which includes about two dozen members, collaborated with Gray Organschi Architecture to design an inclusive home for three generations.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
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