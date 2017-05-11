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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : sofa

Living Room Brick Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
Pearson and Trent furnished the house with lamps and chairs they culled from vintage stores in the area. They found the overstuffed leather lounger at Surfing Cowboys in Venice. The couple and the architects collaborated on the couch design and had it fabricated. Works by local artists fill their home, such as the white vessels by California-based, Japanese-born ceramicist Shio Kusaka.
The view from the dining room back to the garage, with everything lit up at night.
The home's palette begins with fresh white walls that reflect daylight. Cream undertones in the white avoid lend a sense of warmth to the space.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
Lush gardens encompass all of the residences on the estate, providing absolute tranquillity.
The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
The living room features an olive-green Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini.
An eclectic display of pillows showcases Young's affinity for textiles.
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
The 5,000-square-foot home has a main house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a one-bed, one-bath casita. It’s the epitome of a Santa Fe-style hacienda with a single story, endless loggias, and desert panoramas visible from every room.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.
In the warm interior of the X House in Hennepin, Illinois, Diane Pascal and Thomas Richie enjoy the view from their boiled-wool Ligne Roset couch in the main living area, where wood paneling on the ceiling and walls mirrors the topography of the landscape. A gauzy green curtain adds a moment of color to the scheme.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.