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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : chair

Living Room Brick Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
Pearson and Trent furnished the house with lamps and chairs they culled from vintage stores in the area. They found the overstuffed leather lounger at Surfing Cowboys in Venice. The couple and the architects collaborated on the couch design and had it fabricated. Works by local artists fill their home, such as the white vessels by California-based, Japanese-born ceramicist Shio Kusaka.
The view from the dining room back to the garage, with everything lit up at night.
If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
The home's palette begins with fresh white walls that reflect daylight. Cream undertones in the white avoid lend a sense of warmth to the space.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
Lush gardens encompass all of the residences on the estate, providing absolute tranquillity.
The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
The home's flooring ranges from paved brick to reclaimed teak. The ceilings are made from textured Portuguese cork, which seamlessly transitions out to the soffits.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
The 18-inch-thick adobe walls keep the house cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. An animal-themed nook situated next to a fiddle-leaf fig calls to mind a safari adventure.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Loft Living Room and Bedroom
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.