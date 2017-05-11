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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : undermount/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Undermount Sinks Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.