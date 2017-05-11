Kitchen Drop In Sinks Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/counters : engineered quartz

A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The DIY open shelves cost just $30.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
Large sliding glass doors extend to the kitchen and dining area, creating outdoor cooking space when fully open.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
Kitchen island
Black countertops echo the color palette of the steel staircase and bookcase.
A portion of the countertop slides out to serve as a table, while storage below functions as seating.
The flooring and cabinets are all clad in oriented strand board. The engineered wood is not typically used as a finish, but it is durable and cost-effective.
A stainless-steel countertop and sink from PURUS.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
Stainless steel Ikea kitchen elevated by the cherry wood cabinetry
The open-layout kitchen blends into the dining area and living space. Andrew Berman renovated the kitchen, but interior designer Justin Charette provided the styling and accessories.
Simple Caesarstone countertops are accented by pops of color in the red bar, multi-tone cabinets, and pendant light fixtures by Troy. Complete with Lez swivel bar stools, the break room is a great place to enjoy lunch or hold an informal meeting.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
The Elkay Quartz Classic 25" L x 22" W drop-in kitchen sink runs $240. The "Wire" range hardware is from Superfront.com.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
Roxburgh McEwan Architects used cross-laminated timber for the exterior structure and internal divisions.
This compact Brooklyn kitchen features a white Corian counter and integrated sink, IKEA cabinets with custom pulls, and geometric floor tiles in black, white and green from a collaborative series by Heath and Dwell. Black appliances pull the look together nicely.
An illuminated brick wall makes a nice backdrop for glossy black cabinets and Jenn-Air appliances. When guests come over for dinner, they can sit on stools by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and chat with the cook over a custom island that matches the floor. The fixtures are by Blanco.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
A young Vancouver family asked Falken Reynolds Interiors to convert their waterfront vacation home on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast into their primary residence. To facilitate livability for the foursome, an enlarged kitchen, complete with a large white island with wood hardware, was a major part of the renovation.
In the kitchen, an island countertop serves as a mixed-use area for cooking, storage, and seating for up to five people. The room opens up to an outdoor dining area.
The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone counters and is completed with blue-painted walnut plywood cabinets.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
The white kitchen cabinetry is by Nikpol. The sink is integrated into a stainless steel benchtop.
The kitchen island is covered with a Dekton countertop.
Blackbutt timber has been applied to the walls bookending the kitchen unit.
The kitchen countertop is Silestone White Zeus; the bar countertop (foreground) is Opal White marble.
A chain curtain from Cascade Coil separates the kitchen without interrupting sightlines or sunlight. “When you light the outside brighter than the inside at night, it becomes more opaque,” says Mark. Bulthaup cabinetry joins appliances by Gaggenau and Miele.
