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All Photos/kitchen/sinks : drop in/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Drop In Sinks Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo