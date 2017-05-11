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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : table/lighting : track

Kitchen Table Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Font 6 by CaSA
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.