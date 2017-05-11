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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : floor/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Floor Lighting Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The flooring and cabinets are all clad in oriented strand board. The engineered wood is not typically used as a finish, but it is durable and cost-effective.
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