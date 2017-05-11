All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/lighting : ceiling

8 Kitchen Vinyl Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Eat-in portion of the kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

