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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.