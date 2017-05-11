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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.