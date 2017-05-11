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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Slate Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen, infused in an inky palette, was opened up from a traditional peninsula to floating bar seating.
An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
The sink wall faces south, and the architects sought to bring in natural light while filtering the view to the driveway. Their solution was to create a "living screen" with solid walnut shelves, suspended with blackened-steel frames, that showcase glassware and plants while allowing space for a solar roll shade. Custom, laser-cut steel glass racks are mounted under the lowest shelf.
The counters and backsplash are Imperial white marble, and the hood vent received a custom metal surround.
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The kitchen is IKEA; the floors, like those in the bathroom, are Brazilian slate.
The full height glazing amplifies the airy sense of interior space.
The open kitchen.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
New butler's pantry with slate floors and high-gloss cabinets.
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.