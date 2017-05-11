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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/cabinets : white

Kitchen Slate Floors White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
The kitchen also features a large Aga and water provided from the local spring. Wooden counters wrap around the cabinetry, capped on one end by a rounded peninsula.
A look at the kitchen, which offers a large range and an abundance of storage. Beamed ceilings, along with stone floors and walls, retain an authentic look within the space.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The open kitchen features bespoke cabinetry, quartz counters, built-in Thermador appliances, a full-size wine fridge, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast island with cleverly hidden electrical outlets.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
Neolith countertops in the open kitchen and details like the flush minimal baseboard contribute to the sleek, modern aesthetic, now complemented by the owner’s contemporary furnishings.
The updated open kitchen features state of the art appliances.
The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with lots of storage space.
The kitchen is IKEA; the floors, like those in the bathroom, are Brazilian slate.
The full height glazing amplifies the airy sense of interior space.
The open kitchen.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
New butler's pantry with slate floors and high-gloss cabinets.
New custom kitchen with high-gloss cabinets, custom plywood enclosures, concrete island counter top.