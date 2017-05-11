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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Slate Floors Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
Double-height glass now lets the communal living areas spill out onto an exterior courtyard.
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.