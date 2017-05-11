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All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Slate Floors Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Western red cedar clads the interior walls and soffit.
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.