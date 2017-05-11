Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : slate/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Slate Floors Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

An integrated Fisher &amp; Paykel CoolDrawer™ disappears into the cabinetry and provides five temperature settings for maximum flexibility: freezer, chill, fridge, pantry, and wine modes.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
T
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.