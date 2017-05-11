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All Photos/kitchen/floors : limestone/counters : granite

Kitchen Limestone Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
Indside, outside glass doors
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Outdoor kitchen