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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.